Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for B2Gold Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BTG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.45.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

