Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Clearfield, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) – BWS Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Clearfield in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year. BWS Financial currently has a “Sell” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Clearfield’s FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of CLFD opened at $46.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.38 million, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at $900,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Clearfield by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Clearfield by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Clearfield by 7,946.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 40,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $671,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $316,815.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

