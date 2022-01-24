Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hancock Whitney Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hancock Whitney in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $53.52 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.