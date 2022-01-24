Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LVLU. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

NASDAQ LVLU opened at $8.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $15.09.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.45 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.72% of Lulus Fashion Lounge at the end of the most recent quarter.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

