Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Netflix, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.48. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $562.00 price objective on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.42.

NFLX stock opened at $397.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $599.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.14. Netflix has a 1 year low of $379.99 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,890,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Netflix by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,109 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

