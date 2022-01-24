Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SunPower Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SunPower in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SunPower’s FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPWR. Morgan Stanley upgraded SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday. Cfra downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

Shares of SPWR opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,269,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 106,103 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 137,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

