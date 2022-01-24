Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SunPower Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SunPower in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SunPower’s FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.
Shares of SPWR opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.
In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,269,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 106,103 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 137,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.
About SunPower
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
