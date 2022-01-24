Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.64-2.74 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.22.

ELS stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.38. 1,490,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,098. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 102.11%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

