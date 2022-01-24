Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.64-2.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.66-0.72 EPS.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,098. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.09. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 102.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.22.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

