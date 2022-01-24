Ergo Trading 26% Lower Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Ergo has a total market cap of $102.63 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $3.21 or 0.00008793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,460.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.70 or 0.06658431 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.73 or 0.00298214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.54 or 0.00796866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009312 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00065783 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008143 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00400552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00252610 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

