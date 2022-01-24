Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,590 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.08% of Essex Property Trust worth $17,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 711.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS traded down $11.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $324.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,379. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.75 and a 1-year high of $359.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.76.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

