EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESLOY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of ESLOY opened at $97.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.38 and a 200-day moving average of $99.50. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $110.11.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.