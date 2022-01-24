EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.31.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESLOY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ESLOY opened at $97.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.50. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

