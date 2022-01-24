Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,493. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.13. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $88.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,467 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $154,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,560 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 502.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 62.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

