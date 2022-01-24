Etherland (ELAND) Hits 1-Day Volume of $9,417.00

Etherland (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Etherland has traded down 42.9% against the dollar. One Etherland coin can now be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherland has a total market cap of $832,044.89 and approximately $9,417.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Etherland alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00042105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Etherland Coin Profile

ELAND is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 63,343,034 coins and its circulating supply is 29,126,730 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Buying and Selling Etherland

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.