Ethernity Chain (ERN) Price Down 42.5% Over Last Week

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $4.50 or 0.00012532 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 42.5% lower against the dollar. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $58.50 million and approximately $17.64 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00042051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain (ERN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,001,557 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

