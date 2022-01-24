EUNO Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.91 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $980.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.06 or 0.00336167 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,435,884,805 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars.

