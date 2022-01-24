Eurocell (LON:ECEL) PT Raised to GBX 350 at Berenberg Bank

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.78) in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.50) price target on shares of Eurocell in a report on Friday.

Shares of LON:ECEL opened at GBX 267 ($3.64) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 249.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 259.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £298.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51. Eurocell has a one year low of GBX 204 ($2.78) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

