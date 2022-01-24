Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 105,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 840,607 shares.The stock last traded at $8.16 and had previously closed at $8.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EURN. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.05 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is -4.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

