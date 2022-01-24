Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

EEFT opened at $122.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.35 and a 200 day moving average of $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,763,000 after buying an additional 37,466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,349,000 after purchasing an additional 778,625 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,927,000 after purchasing an additional 441,810 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,159,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,892,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

