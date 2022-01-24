Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evelo Biosciences.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVLO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Chardan Capital upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.22. 16,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,250. The firm has a market cap of $279.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.