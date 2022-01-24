Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Purchased by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,294 shares during the quarter. Everi accounts for about 1.2% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.24% of Everi worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everi in the second quarter valued at $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

