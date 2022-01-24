Everipedia (IQ) Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $80.90 million and $4.56 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,377.41 or 0.06615261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00057039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,951.67 or 1.00037255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,449,122 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

