EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Cut to Neutral at Susquehanna

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) was downgraded by Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $52.00. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC stock opened at $44.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.07. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.