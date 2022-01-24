EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVGO. Bank of America cut EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $28,720,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $14,089,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $8,150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in EVgo in the second quarter valued at about $12,091,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $5,800,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 35,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. EVgo has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Analysts forecast that EVgo will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

