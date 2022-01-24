EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.16

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 45338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that EVgo Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at $677,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at $122,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

