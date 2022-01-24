EvidenZ Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and $16,912.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvidenZ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00042012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006177 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,588,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvidenZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvidenZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.