EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.09

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Separately, AlphaValue lowered EVN to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13.

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies.

