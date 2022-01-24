Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 742 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.9% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after acquiring an additional 317,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Apple by 35.1% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

AAPL opened at $162.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

