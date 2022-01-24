Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVKIF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Evonik Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of EVKIF stock opened at $33.08 on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

