EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.70

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 2656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVRZF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVRAZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $649.00 target price on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

