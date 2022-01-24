ExclusiveCoin Market Cap Achieves $282,685.86 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $282,685.86 and approximately $1,938.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0483 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006804 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 198.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000254 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001211 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

