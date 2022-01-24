Exeedme Hits Market Capitalization of $18.18 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Exeedme has traded 38.3% lower against the dollar. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $18.18 million and $594,947.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,177.52 or 0.06508750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00057608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,471.80 or 1.00049451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

