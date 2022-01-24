Exosis (EXO) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Exosis has traded 45% lower against the US dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $8,709.75 and $4.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,741.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,256.19 or 0.06686738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00300722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $273.29 or 0.00809959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00067027 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00417915 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.00255598 BTC.

About Exosis

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

