eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.12

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 21530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $242,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $723,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,300 shares of company stock worth $16,829,153 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in eXp World by 1,126.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

