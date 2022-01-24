Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Position Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,762 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $102,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,316,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,343 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 23,766 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $116.18 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.74 and a 200-day moving average of $125.05.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

