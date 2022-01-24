Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.36

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.36 and last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 5933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million. Analysts forecast that Expensify Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Expensify stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,599,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.33% of Expensify as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Expensify

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

