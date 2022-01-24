Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.80

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 2414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Exscientia Ltd will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Exscientia stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. 16.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

