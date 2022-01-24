Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,276,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,755,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,609,000 after acquiring an additional 151,783 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.44.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $195.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.54 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,793 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

