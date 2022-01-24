extraDNA Market Cap Reaches $391,114.42 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. extraDNA has a total market cap of $391,114.42 and $71,149.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00099639 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,133.55 or 1.00168690 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00247317 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.64 or 0.00339967 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00149628 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006109 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001423 BTC.

About extraDNA

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

