extraDNA (XDNA) Hits Market Capitalization of $409,419.81

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. extraDNA has a total market cap of $409,419.81 and $75,369.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, extraDNA has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,480.84 or 0.99932469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00091713 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00249900 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.21 or 0.00334912 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014338 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00154140 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006218 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001413 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

