Fabrinet (FN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect Fabrinet to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fabrinet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $112.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $126.28.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.78.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.