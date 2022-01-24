FantasyGold Hits Market Cap of $45,443.02 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $45,443.02 and approximately $129.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00048919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,450.63 or 0.06627724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00056303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,939.73 or 0.99903499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006452 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

