Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 380,351 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.94.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 16.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 23.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 49.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.