Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Down to $21.62

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.62, but opened at $20.02. Farfetch shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 385,673 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTCH shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. China Renaissance Securities cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Farfetch alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Farfetch by 39.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,782 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Farfetch by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383,872 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 21.6% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Farfetch by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,574 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.