Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTC:FMEGF remained flat at $$2.40 on Monday. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133. Farmers Edge has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $9.83.
About Farmers Edge
