Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC:FMEGF remained flat at $$2.40 on Monday. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133. Farmers Edge has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $9.83.

About Farmers Edge

Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in North America, Brazil, Australia, and Eastern Europe. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.

