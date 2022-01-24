Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Trading Down 0.6%

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 254 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 259.50 ($3.50). 10,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 21,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261 ($3.52).

The stock has a market cap of £138.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 291.97.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile (LON:FARN)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute trauma, cancer growth and spread, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS); and Clevegen, an immunotherapy candidate, designed to prevent tumor growth and metastasis that targets the tumor immune suppressor molecule; and D-ARDS, a diagnostic tool to estimate ARDS severity and to follow ARDS outcome.

