Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO Sells $1,206,300.00 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

J Scott Wolchko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,600,550.16.

On Thursday, November 18th, J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $1,085,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded up $2.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,922,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,537. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $64.76.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,593,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,439,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FATE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.41.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

