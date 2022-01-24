Feathercoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.83 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a market cap of $1.83 million and $1,150.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000491 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.