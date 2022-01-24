FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $343.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been assigned a $343.00 price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.91% from the company’s current price.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

FDX stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.63. The company has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of FedEx by 308.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in FedEx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FedEx by 5,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after buying an additional 742,154 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

