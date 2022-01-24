Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $233.97

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 233.97 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 234.80 ($3.20), with a volume of 267383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247.40 ($3.38).

Several research firms have issued reports on FXPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 370 ($5.05) to GBX 280 ($3.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 240 ($3.27) to GBX 280 ($3.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 390 ($5.32).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 293.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 348.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

